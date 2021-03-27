Neetu Kapoor says she used to be Rishi Kapoor's 'wing-woman' before they started dating: 'Helped him impress girls'

Neetu Kapoor confessed in an appearance on Indian Idol 12 that before she started dating her late husband Rishi Kapoor, she used to be the wing-woman in his life, and help him impress other girls.

The Rishi-Neetu special episode on Indian Idol has been teased through the week, with numerous promos showing glimpses of Neetu recalling her love story with Rishi, who died in 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

"I was Rishi’s wing-woman and always helping him in impressing girls until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob," she was quoted as saying on the show, by DNA. Talking about the moment they realised they liked each other, she added, "He was in Paris whereas I was in Kashmir, shooting, and suddenly I got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses me and loves me."

Earlier this week, Neetu and her kids -- Ranbir and Riddhima -- organised a prayer meet for Rishi, 11 months after his death. "Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC," she wrote in a social media post, sharing a video of the two of them strolling on the streets of New York, where they'd set up base during his cancer treatment.

In a promo video for the special episode, Ranbir and Riddhima appeared in pre-taped clips and spoke highly of their mom. Riddhima called her the 'iron lady' of the family.

Rishi and Neetu tied the knot in 1980, and she has been posting regular remembrances on Instagram since his death. She returned to work in 2020, with the film Jug Jugg Jiyo, and said that she could feel Rishi's support.

