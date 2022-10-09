When Salman Khan ran into ‘boy cut Kangana Ranaut’, couldn't stop wheezing with laughter. Watch

Bollywood fans on social media are sharing an old clip of Salman Khan wheezing with laughter. The video shows him at an awards show hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. He is sitting among the audience which includes a bunch of other celebrities from the television world. (Also read: When ‘Nick Jonas’ met Sunil Grover, Farah Khan called him ‘school ka baccha’. Watch video)

However, the dapper-looking Salman in a blue suit loses all his calm when Krushna cracks a joke at the expense of actor Siddharth Nigam. Picking him up from the audience, Krushna says “Boy cut Kangana Ranaut ke liye zordar taliyan (A round of applause for Kangana Ranaut with boy cut hair)." This leaves others and especially Salman rolling with laughter. He leaves his seat, goes to Krushna, takes his hands in his and points at Siddharth.

Krushna further dug in, saying that Siddharth would often be a stand-in for Kangana during the shoot for Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The actor didn't seem to love all the jokes at his expense and fired back, “This is the hairstyle that got me Chakravartin Ashok Samrat.” Both Krushna and Bharti nodded, almost condescendingly.

Salman has a very peculiar laugh that often gets him viral on social media as GIFs and memes. His clip from Comedy Night With Kapil also went viral that showed him dropping on the floor because he laughed so hard.

Things are pretty well between Kangana and Salman though. He had shared a teaser for her film Dhaakad on Twitter, something that Kangana thanked him for. Kangana praised the actor's ‘heart of gold’ and thanked him. She also stated that she won’t again call herself ‘alone’ in Bollywood. “Thank you my Dabangg hero (fire emoji)…heart of gold, I will never again say that I am alone in this industry…thank you from the entire Dhaakad team.”

However, she has previously taken digs at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss when she was hosting her own reality show Lock Upp.

