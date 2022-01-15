When Salman Khan revealed Sushmita Sen was rude to him the first time they met: ‘What’s her problem, man?’

Salman Khan had once recalled his first meeting with Sushmita Sen, with whom he co-starred in several films. An old clip of his video message to Sushmita shows Salman revealing that she was rude to him when they met for the first time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elaborating on the incident, Salman said that he kept Sushmita waiting on the sets of what appears to be David Dhawan's Biwi No 1. After he arrived two hours late and introduced himself to Sushmita, she apparently reacted with an attitude. Salman's video message was played on an old episode of the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, which was hosted by late actor Farooq Shaikh and had Sushmita as a guest.

Sharing one of his memorable anecdotes about Sushmita, Salman said: “One day I turn up late on sets, on the first day of shooting, at 11 o’clock. Sushmita Sen was there since 9 o’clock in the morning. So the moment I went to the sets and said ‘Hi Sush’ - that was the first time I was meeting Sush - ‘Hi Sush, how are you Sush? Salman’. And she just shakes my hand, she does ‘huh’ (with a side-eye) and she walks away."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So I turned and asked David (Dhawan), ‘What’s her problem, man? Why’s she giving me attitude?’ He says ‘She’s been ready with make-up here since 9 o’clock. That means she had to wake up at 7. I said. ‘That’s not my problem. I told you that I was gonna be (here) around 11-11:30.’ And then that was our first meeting,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman, who continue to be close friends with Sushmita, talked about a warm gesture of her during the film's shoot: “There’s one thing that I really like about this girl sitting right in front is that she’s got a big heart. I remember that when we were shooting for Biwi No 1 in Miami. You know people do that on other people’s expenditure but out here, she herself hired a limousine and took her whole staff and went to a nightclub. (She ordered) the best of champagne and the best of dinner, and everybody was really happy. And she does these things quite a lot.”

Salman wrapped his video by addressing Sushmita directly: “Alright, take it easy and don’t laugh that loud or if you’re getting emotional right now, there’s no need to get emotional.” Sushmita, smiling all the way, replied: “He’s such a sweetheart.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Salman Khan shares pic and compliments Sushmita Sen's look in Aarya 2: ‘Wah Sush..totally killing it'

Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan have also collaborated for films such as Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. During the release of the second season of Sushmita's popular web show, Aarya 2, Salman gave her a shout out last year in a post, writing: “Arre wah Sush, how nice you looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for you.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON