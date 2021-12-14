Salman Khan shares pic and compliments Sushmita Sen's look in Aarya 2: ‘Wah Sush..totally killing it'

Sushmita Sen's show Aarya 2 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last week. On Monday, actor Salman Khan posted a photo of Aarya 2's hoarding in Mumbai and complimented Sushmita.

Posting the picture, Salman wrote, “Arre wah Sush how nice you looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for u. @sushmitasen47.” In the photo, Salman shared a picture of the billboard of Aarya 2 capturing Sushmita's intense look in the show.

Sushmita replied to Salman's post and wrote, “Thank you sooooooo much Jaan Meri. Generous & loving as always. #cherished." One fan commented, “Sir aapne shayad show dekha nahi hai. Sushmita maám ka show is poster se 1000 guna achha hai. (Sir I think you have not watched the show yet. The show is 1000 times better than the poster). It is a must-watch show."

Another person said, "Tabu and Sushmita Sen share the same level of talent." A Salman Khan fan wrote, “Ab toh Salman bhai ne promote kar diya. Hit hoga (Now Salman Khan has promoted the show, it will be a hit).”

Salman and Sushmita have appeared together in a few films, such as, Biwi No 1, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Read More: Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 co-star Vikas Kumar reveals he couldn’t dance after she told him ‘look into my eyes’ at a party

Aarya 2 was released on December 10. In a statement, Sushmita opened up about her experience of shooting for the show in Jaipur amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “My God! The very definition of a bubble is now etched in my mind forever. For any crew member to work in a PPE kit, covered from head to toe for 10 hours a day is seriously tough! And the constant tests, making sure we lived away from our family, the quarantine for 7-10 days before starting to work, all these measures initially seemed difficult,” she had said.

“But in the bigger picture, we were full of gratitude to be working at such a time and being able to create something that you love. I mean, Aarya season two is a big leap from the first season,” she had added.