When Salman Khan told Bhagyashree he isn't 'a nice guy' as he can't 'stick with one person for long time': I don’t want…

Actor Bhagyashree once revealed that her Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan told her that he isn't 'a nice guy' as he can't 'stick with one person for a long time'. In an old interview, Bhagyashree was asked about the effect Salman had on women. Bhagyashree said that women 'have been really after him than him being after any one of them'. (Also Read | Salman Khan gets teary-eyed as he recalls he had no work for months after Maine Pyar Kiya: 'Bhagyashree got all credit')

Salman has been in relationships with several people in the last few decades. Bhagyashree and Salman worked together in just one film, Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). The romantic musical film, written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was produced by Rajshri Productions. The film also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma and Ajit Vachani. It is based on the lives of Prem and Suman and their journey from friendship to love.

Speaking with WildFilms India a few years ago, Bhagyashree had said, “At that period of time as we got to know each other he made one statement which I think rings true. He said that, 'You know what? I don’t want nice girls to fall in love with me'. So I said, 'Why would you want to say that?' He said, 'Because I don’t think I am a nice guy. I don’t think I can stick with one person for a long time. I get bored very easily and till I get this under control, I would want people to stay away. So I don’t allow them to come close to me.”

She added, “I think with him it’s more the women who have been really after him than him being after any one of them. And like he has been protective about his family, I think he is also extremely protective about his women so I guess that sparks off possessiveness to another level which women today don’t like."

After Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree featured in several films such as Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul, Tyagi, Paayal, Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi, Sautan Ki Sautan, Maa Santoshi Maa, Red Alert: The War Within and Thalaivii. She was last seen in Radhe Shyam in 2022. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Krishnam Raju, and Sachin Khedekar, among others.

