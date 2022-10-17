When little Sara Ali Khan attended Kaun Banega Crorepati and greeted Amitabh Bachchan with 'adaab'. Watch video

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath but she has been appearing on screen since a young age. Talking about her old appearance, a video of her from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 5 in 2005 has surfaced. Little Sara attended the show while Saif Ali Khan took the hot seat for the promotion of his film Salaam Namaste with Preity Zinta. Also read: Sara Ali Khan gifts 'best friend' Amrita Singh a diamond ring

In a throwback video, little Sara is seen smiling and excited as she watched daddy Saif answering the questions. Host Amitabh Bachchan is also seen turning to Sara in the audience with her friend and asking her ‘how are you?’ He asked her to do ‘adaab’ and she obliged with a smile. Amitabh, in awe of Sara, also called her ‘very cute.’

Sara is the daughter of Amrita and her ex-husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Amrita got married in 1991 and later parted ways in 2004, ending their 13 years of marriage. Besides Sara, they also have a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. After their parents’ separation, Sara lives with her mom and brother.

Saif married Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012 and now lives with her. They are parents to two sons, Taimur who was born in 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan, who was born in February 2021. Saif is also often seen spending time with Sara and Ibrahim on several occasions.

Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re. She currently has multiple projects in her kitty, starting with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming film, Watan Mere Watan. Inspired by true events, it’s said to be a thriller drama. It’s written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, and backed by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer.

Besides this, Sara is a part of Laxman Utekar's untitled film, opposite Vicky Kaushal for the first time. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

