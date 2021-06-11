When Sayani Gupta almost had a break down amid the second wave of Covid-19

The past couple of months have been stressful for many with the steep rise in Covid-19 cases. And it saw celebrities come to the rescue of those in need by amplyfying their requests for hospital beds, oxygen and more. Actor Sayani Gupta, too, devoted her social media for this, and while the cases are going down, she admits there was a time few weeks ago, when she felt extremely overwhelmed.

“I hope and pray every day, even now, that I don’t get any sort of bad news. I just want an uneventful day. I used to get scared every time the phone would ring. And one day, I was just literally going to have a break down,” she confesses.

Sharing her ordeal with the whole situation, the actor says this is one experience that she’ll never be able to forget in her life.

“I was trying to gather as much information and help as many people I can. I literally spent all day and night on calls with people I don’t know. And these were people I’ll never meet in my life, but I felt so personal about their losses. You want to do whatever little you can in your power to help them,” she recounts the time when second wave was at its peak.

While Gupta, 35, admits that it has been tumultuous, she assures she’s in a much mind space now.

“It’s okay now, but I can’t forget the fear and helplessness that we all felt some time ago. Seeing how people are suffering and just how little control we have over everything, it was pretty bad,” says the actor, who’s “immensely grateful” for a healthy life.

Noting how social media played a big part in helping people, the Four More Shots Please! actor says that even she found solace in the virtual world when she was going through a tough time.

“I got to know people through social media who I didn’t know, and they became my emotional pillar. There were four people and we were helping each other with information. It was like clockwork. We were in touch day in and day out. That kind of support you don’t even get sometimes from your own friends,” she says.

Talking about how life has been in the past 15 months, Gupta says work and release of her projects helped to keep her sane. The actor, whose film Axone clocks a years on June 12, says, “Projects such as this and the others that I have come out have helped me and the kind of responses that I have received for my work also tells me that it has also helped the audiences. So for that I am happy.”