When Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan danced to Khalnayak on Holi in the 90s. Watch

On Tuesday, as people celebrated Holi in Bollywood with parties and bashes, an old clip of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from the 1990s re-emerged on Twitter. It shows the couple, before they became parents, dancing to the title song of Khalnayak. Shah Rukh and Gauri are enjoying themselves though they are drenched in water and covered in colours during the Holi festivities. (Also read: Deepika Padukone told Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan Pathaan's success is ‘love and blessings coming back')

The video shared on Twitter is labelled 'Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan's Crazy Dance at Holi Party'. The couple is dancing at the festivities hosted by filmmaker Subhash Ghai in 1995. They both have a lot of energy and are seen matching each other, step by step. Shah Rukh is wearing a white shirt that has almost become pink due to the Holi colours along with dark pants. Gauri, meanwhile, has worn a brown T-shirt with shorts.

The actor had worked with the director on the films Trimurti (1995) and Pardes (1997). Other celebrities like actor Chunky Panday and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy were also present at the Holi bash.

Shah Rukh made his comeback to films after a four-year hiatus with Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film has gone on to become the most successful Hindi film of all time at the domestic box office since its release on January 25. It has earned ₹517.05 crore so far and is still running in theatres. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

The actor also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu releasing later this year. The couple got married on October 25, 1991, after dating for six years. They have three children, son Aaryan Khan, who was born in 1997, daughter Suhana Khan born in 2000 and youngest son AbRam Khan born in 2013.

Gauri is also a producer and interior designer. She recently decorated the home of Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani. She has produced films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Student Of The Year, Dear Zindagi, Raees, Badla, Bob Biswas and Darlings.

