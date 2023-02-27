Deepika Padukone told Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan Pathaan's success is ‘love and blessings coming back'

Deepika Padukone has spoken about how she wanted Pathaan to become a success for Shah Rukh Khan. In a new interview, she also said that she 'wished and prayed that it did well'. Hinting at the film's success, Deepika said that she told Shah Rukh and his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan that 'these are love and blessings that are coming back'. (Also Read | Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses ₹1000 crore at worldwide box office)

Recently, at the media event for Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan had said how during the film’s shooting, he could feel that everyone wanted that 'yeh film Shah Rukh Khan ke liye achchhi ho (Pathaan should do well for Shah Rukh Khan)”. Shah Rukh tasted a much-awaited success with the terrific run of Pathaan at the box office since its release. The movie has already minted over ₹1000 crore globally.

In an interview with India Today, Deepika said, "Everyone came from the same place of wanting this man, who is part of our pop culture, to succeed. But for me, it is also my personal relationship with him that wants the best for him. I wanted the film to do well for him professionally as well as for his family."

She also added, "For a film to succeed, your intention needs to be pure. Deep down, we wished and prayed that it did well. There’s no logic to this. As I was telling Shah Rukh and Gauri (his wife), these are love and blessings that are coming back."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. The movie, a mega comeback vehicle for the actor after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, released on January 25 to great hype and record advance bookings.

Yash Raj Films' Pathaan follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. Pathaan is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika will be next seen in an upcoming film Project K opposite Prabhas; in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan and in The Intern remake alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Shah Rukh has Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline.

