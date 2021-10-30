When Shah Rukh Khan played referee at Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's football match. Watch

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 23rd birthday today. The actor has been good friends with other industry kids-- Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor-- since childhood. Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor had once shared a video of all of them playing football in a park.

Maheep had shared the video on her Instagram in 2019 and written, “Yaaaa shanayaaaa it’s a goallll #Not Always biased with the girls #NoOneLikeHiiim.”

The video shows Shah Rukh playing the referee in a hooded jacket as he takes the kids to a park for a football match. He declares Aryan and Shanaya as the captains of each team. Ananya is seen in a pink jacket among other kids.

During the game, Aryan tries to reason with Shah Rukh in defence of his team. But Shah Rukh goes on to cheer for Shanaya saying, “Yes Shanaya! it's a goal.” The actor even jokes, “This is our Indian way of getting into the football world cup final.”

However, Ananya couldn't stop cursing her choice of pink for the day. “This pink jacket!! I’m looking crazy," she wrote in the comments section. Maheep assured her, saying, “Not at all cutie.”

Ananya made her film debut with 2019 film Student of the Year 2, also starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She went on to work with Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.

Ananya will now be seen in an untiled Shakun Batra film, also featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also plays the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Hindi-Telugu bilingual Liger.

She was also recently interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case, based on the chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile. Aryan was released on bail in the case on Saturday.