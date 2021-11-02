When Shah Rukh Khan said 'I bring a lot of unwanted nuisance into my family’s life', praised Gauri Khan's 'tough job'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once praised his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, calling it a ‘tough job to live with an actor’. In an old interview, Shah Rukh had said that he brings ‘a lot of unwanted nuisance’ into his family’s life. He had also said that his family gets trolled and their privacy is taken away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan tied the knot with Gauri Khan in 1991 and they have three children – Aryan Khan (23), Suhana Khan (21) and AbRam (2013).

In an interview with Femina in 2017, Shah Rukh had said, “I’ve known Gauri since she was 14 years old, so it’s now been more than 35 years of knowing her. It’s a tough job to live with an actor. You can’t even co-own them; you just get a small share. The world owns me. To step out with me or go to a restaurant together means being exposed to people who want my time. I bring a lot of unwanted nuisance into my family’s life. They get trolled, their privacy is snatched away, and they can’t even expect me to do normal, simple things like go for a walk.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had added, “I am that big, not-so-beautiful mole on the face that you’ve got to learn to love. And Gauri, without ever having made a big deal of it, has given me that space. Sometimes, when awful things are said about my family, I feel responsible. If I misbehave in Wankhede Stadium, it is me who’s misbehaving, not my kids—I couldn’t even protect my own daughter and her friends. So I respect Gauri for retaining her identity and tolerating the nuisance value I bring into her life. I wouldn’t have been able do it if I were her.”

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's home decorated with lights ahead of his birthday, fan says 'Mannat toh jannat ban gaya'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero. The 2018 film starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will feature in Yash Raj Films’ production Pathan. The film, yet to be announced officially, will mark his comeback after Zero. Besides Pathan, Shah Rukh will reportedly also be a part of a film by Tamil director Atlee.