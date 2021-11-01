Shah Rukh Khan's home decorated with lights ahead of his birthday, fan says 'Mannat toh jannat ban gaya'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat has been decorated with lights ahead of his birthday. Shah Rukh will celebrate his 56th birthday on Tuesday.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the residence of Shah Rukh Khan was well lit up. Every floor of the house was decked up with twinkling fairy lights.

Fans took to the comments section and reacted to the video. A fan wrote, "Iski kya jarurat hai ek phunk maar le saari duniya jagmag karegi (What is the need of lights when he can light up the world with a puff of air)."

A user also commented, "Mannat Or Jannat (heaven)." "Mannat toh jannat ban gaya (Mannat has become a heaven)," wrote a social media user. A person also said, "Beautiful happy bday and diwali."

Shah Rukh's birthday this year comes ahead of Diwali, which is on November 4. His older son, Aryan Khan's birthday falls on November 13. Recently, Shah Rukh was in the news after Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case. Aryan was granted bail last week after he spent nearly a month in the Arthur Road Jail.

After the news of the 23-year-old's bail, pictures of a smiling Shah Rukh posing with Advocate Satish Maneshinde, and the legal team of Aryan emerged online. His manager Pooja Dadlani was also seen in the pictures.

Throughout Aryan's stay in jail, many celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Rahul Dholakia, Sanjay Gupta, Hansal Mehta, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Kanika Dhillon, Reema Kagti, Farah Khan, Suzzane Khan, Ali Fazal, and others supported Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. Salman Khan visited the actor twice after his son's arrest.

Aryan is the eldest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri. The couple is parents to Suhana Khan and AbRam as well.