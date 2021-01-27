When Shah Rukh Khan secretly pinched Kajol during a romantic scene in Baazigar. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, one of the most iconic on-screen couples, began their cinematic journey with Abbas-Mustan’s Baazigar. During an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, they shared an anecdote about how they got a romantic scene in the film right, after multiple failed attempts.

Kajol was supposed to gasp dramatically but she just could not get the shot right. Finally, choreographer Saroj Khan advised Shah Rukh to surreptitiously pinch her, so that she would give a similar reaction and it could be captured on camera.

“It was a sensual part of the song. Both of us were very new. It was like, ‘Mera dil tha akela, maine khel aisa khela’ or whatever, and she was supposed to go *gasps dramatically*. She would not be able to do it because it is very dishonest and unreal. Neither of us react like this in real life,” Shah Rukh told host Karan Johar.

Kajol said, “It was really over-the-top and I just could not get it. The timing or something or the other would go wrong.” Shah Rukh added, “It's something we don't do normally and she would never do a shot which she doesn't do normally. Saroj ji came and told me quietly, 'Tum usko aisa kuch pinch-vinch kar do (Pinch her during the shot).'”

Shah Rukh said that he took Kajol by surprise and pinched her during the shot, which is how they got it right. “It sounds vulgar but it wasn’t,” he clarified.

Also read | When Bobby Deol courted wife Tanya by cold calling her 'at an absurd hour'

After Baazigar, Shah Rukh and Kajol starred together in a string of hits, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. They share a great equation off-screen as well, and she even made a special appearance in his last release, Aanand L Rai’s Zero.