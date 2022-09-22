When Shah Rukh Khan stumped Riteish Deshmukh with his request of black coffee

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recently talked about how he fell in love with black coffee and the credit goes to Shah Rukh Khan. In a new video clip released by Netflix, Riteish recalled meeting Shah Rukh at his home. Riteish was in conversation with Tamannaah Bhatia, his co-star in the upcoming film Plan A Plan B, which will premier on September 30. Also read: Jennifer Winget spends Sunday with Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh

The video begins with Riteish sharing an anecdote behind discovering black coffee. He shared, “Shah Rukh Khan had come to meet my dad. I was very excited, huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan, okay?” He went on to reveal how people at his home welcomed him but Shah Rukh being polite refused to bother them. “He was very kind and said ‘no nothing at all.’

While a young Ritesh was enamoured with Shah Rukh’s presence, it was also the moment the actor was about to hear about black coffee for the first time. “He said, ‘I’ll have a black coffee.’ I remember heading out and saying, black coffee?” While Ritesh and his home chef had no idea about making black coffee, he was told by someone to mix some warm water with coffee.

“I got to know of black coffee later in life and then I started drinking it,” Riteish added and called it a love affair. Ritesh Deshmukh andTamannaah Bhatiawill collaborate for the first time in the romantic-comedy, Plan A Plan B. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Tamannaah plays a matchmaker, while Riteish will be seen as a lawyer in the film.

Talking about Plan A Plan B,Riteish said in a statement, “I have always had a soft corner for the comedy genre and Plan A Plan B was yet another memorable experience for me. It is important to work with a team that approaches this genre with a twist and makes it refreshing for the audiences and Plan A Plan B has definitely been one such project for me. We have made this film with a lot of love and we cannot wait for Netflixviewers around the world to enjoy it with us.” The actor will also have Mister Mummy in his kitty. He will also make his directorial debut with the Marathi film Vedd.

