Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Shammi-Geeta Bali asked Shashi Kapoor to introduce Jennifer Kendal to family but he 'chickened out'
bollywood

When Shammi-Geeta Bali asked Shashi Kapoor to introduce Jennifer Kendal to family but he 'chickened out'

Shashi Kapoor was quite nervous about introducing his girlfriend Jennifer Kendal to the family. However, his elder brother Shammi Kapoor and his wife Geeta Bali helped him out.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Shashi Kapoor with his wife Jennifer Kendal.

Late actor Shashi Kapoor had always been rather strict about keeping his private life away from the media and his fans. The actor married theatre actor Jennifer Kendal in 1958 but would rarely speak about her or their romance.

However, in his biography, Shashi Kapoor: The Householder, the Star by Aseem Chhabra, Shashi did reveal the story of how his elder brother Shammi Kapoor and his wife, actor Geeta Bali supported the couple. 

Shammi and Geeta asked Shashi to bring Jennifer to meet the Kapoor family after they learned about their relationship. The book also mentioned that Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj had also done the same thing for Shammi and Geeta before this. But before Shashi could bring Jennifer to the house, he got a bit nervous. “I chickened out because I thought I’d be thrashed,” he said. “So I compromised and took Jennifer to Shammiji’s place instead and Geeta Bhabhi promptly fell in love with her. A true romantic herself, she’d loan us her car and a little money to go out for a meal and a drive,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

But all was not lost. Soon, Shammi spoke to their parents about Jennifer and their match was made, albeit ‘grudgingly’.

Also read: Watch when Shashi Kapoor repeatedly shut down questions about wife Jennifer in interview, called it 'zaati mamla'

After getting married, Shashi and Jennifer became parents to sons Karan and Kunal, and daughter Sanjana. The couple also started the Prithvi theatre together. Jennifer was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer in 1982 and died in 1984.

In an interview, Shashi Kapoor had revealed he wanted to marry Jennifer the moment he saw her. Shashi was 18 at the time. However, Shashi's father, actor Prithviraj Kapoor felt that he was too young. Speaking with News Tak, Shashi had said, "When I saw Jennifer, when I was 18, I wanted to marry her immediately. My parents were (shocked expression) said, 'My god 18 is a bit young'. So I said, 'Okay, I'll wait'. I waited two years, then they asked me 'Do you still want to?' I said, 'Yes' and they said okay."

Shashi died in 2017 of liver cirrhosis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shashi kapoor jennifer kendal
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Deepika shares pics from badminton session with PV Sindhu, fans predict biopic

Janhvi Kapoor's wet hair flip video sets Instagram on fire. Watch here

Karan Johar calls Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘Poo of my life’ to wish her on birthday

Kangana objects to Alia's ‘kanyadaan’ ad: ‘Stop manipulating naive consumers’
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP