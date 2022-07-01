When Subhash Ghai offered loan to Shatrughan Sinha but on an interest, Sanjeev Kumar finally helped him out

Actor Shatrughan Sinha rose to fame in the 1980's but during that time there was phase in his life when he wanted money and even thought about selling his house. In his biography Anything But Khamosh, Shatrughan recalled that time and said when everything was falling apart for him financially, actor Sanjeev Kumar came to his rescue and gave him money. Sanjeev who made his film debut in the 1960s died in 1985 at the age of 47.

Shatrughan's biography reveals that back in the 80s' he needed an amount of almost ₹10 lakh and he thought about selling his flat but his wife Poonam Sinha didn't let him do that. “I am very self-respecting and don’t like to beg anybody for anything,” explained the actor. He also asked for money from filmmaker Subhash Ghai, but he didn't help him at that time and told Shatrughan, “You have to pay me interest on that."

In his book, he then recalled how Sanjeev Kumar helped him later. “My friend, philosopher and guide called Sanjeev Kumar who is no more, saw me looking pensive and anxious and asked me what the matter was. When I told him about my problem, he merely asked me when I would be able to return it. I told him upfront, ‘I don’t know, whenever I’m in a position to do so’. The next morning, his (Sanjeev Kumar) secretary Jamnadasji soon turned up, unannounced at my place. My staff downstairs had no clue that he was coming, nor did I. Jamnadasji came with something wrapped in a newspaper and said, ‘Bhai (Sir) has sent you a video cassette'. There was no video cassette inside but I found wrapped in it the amount I needed. Sanjeev Kumar had simply sent it across without even telling me about it. When I asked him what interest he wanted, he had the same philosophy that I had which was, ‘Where’s the question of interest between friends?’”

“I had told Sanjeev, it will be payable when able. Whenever he needed some money, he’d ask me for a portion of it but I have to frankly admit that even today, even as I talk about it, I don’t know if I have returned the entire amount to Sanjeev Kumar. Some amount is still pending. But once he passed away, to whom could I have given the money? His estate had been torn apart."

Sanjeev made his debut as the lead actor in 1965 with Nishan. In his almost 25 years of film career, he appeared in several films such as, Khilona, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Naya Din Nai Raat, Devata, Itni Si Baat, Ram Tere Kitne Naam, Qatl, Shikar, Uljhan, Trishna and many more. Sanjeev won several awards in his lifetime, including two National Film Awards for Best Actor for his 1970 film Dastak and 1972 film Koshish. Sanjeev died on November 6, 1985 following a massive heart attack.

