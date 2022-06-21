When Sidharth Malhotra expressed his feelings for Kiara Advani, said 'inke khayal hi kafi the' to make him feel warm

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani continue to be seen together at parties and award nights but the two are still in no mood to confirm their relationship. Kiara even asked in one of her recent interviews that ‘who is this source’ planting rumours about them. However, there still have been instances when Sidharth actually expressed his liking for Kiara, though it wasn't noticed much by their fans. Also read: 'Kiara Advani will be the best wife,' says Neetu Kapoor amid her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra

During an Instagram live with Kiara and Sidharth during the promotions of their film Shershaah, Karan Johar had asked a few questions to each of them. As he asked Kiara to say one word for Shershaah, she said, “ye dil mange more (this heart wants more of it).” When Sidharth was asked to say one word for Kiara, he also said, “ye dil mange more.” Karan asked him again if he was actually saying it, and Sidharth confirmed that he would stick to his answer. Karan even reacted to his reply, saying, “Ah there is more of Kiara you like as a character.”

The video clip from their Instagram live was shared on the BollyBlindsNGossip subreddit on Reddit. The following video was a clip from their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. During his conversation with Kapil, Sidharth told the comedian how his Punjabi family feels bad as the actor doesn't join them for drinks. Talking about shooting for Shershaah in Kargil, Ladakh and Kashmir, Sidharth further said, “Humare liye inke khayal hi kafi the wahan pe garmi mehsoos karne ke liye (For me, thinking about her was enough to make me feel warm).” Kiara was seen looking at him in shock as he said it. But when he added that the love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple was such that it could make someone feel warm, Kiara said in amazement, “I almost missed that”. Even Kapil said that Kiara was wondering if Sidharth was talking about her character or her in real life.

Fans of the two were happy to see Sidharth's confessions. A Reddit user reacted, “Pyaar toh karta hai ladka beh gaya thoda emotion mein. Cute harmless. Kiara was like tu itna publicly bold kaise ho gaya ‘khayal kafi thee’ (The boy loves her, got carried away, Kiara was like how he could get so bold).” Another said, “I find it cute.” One also wrote, “Kiara’s reaction on that Kapil show segment,” along with a laughing emoji.

Kiara and Sidharth recently made an appearance at an awards night. The two were seen lost in a deep conversation as awards were announced and celebrities gave their speeches on stage. Sidharth however, joined Kiara on stage to dance to her The Punjaabban Song from her upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo.

