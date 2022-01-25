When Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu were in a live-in relationship but said they ‘don’t endorse' it

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The two are parents to four-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

But did you know that the couple had moved in together before they decided to tie the knot. After their court marriage, Kunal had said that despite them living together before marriage, they don't endorse the idea.

Kunal had told PTI in an interview a few years ago, “We don't endorse live-in relationship for people, but it has worked wonderfully well for both of us before we got married to each other.

"Live-in relationship helped me to know and understand my partner better, which eventually helped my marriage with Soha. But having said that... you have to figure out your way. There is no one proper recipe. Everybody has ups and downs, and everybody should figure their way out."

He had also said that “people have more broad and independent views” in Mumbai which worked in their favour.

Wishing Kunal on their anniversary, Soha wrote on Instagram, "Happy 7 years my love. There’s no itch that you can’t scratch, that's why we make the perfect match! @kunalkemmu."

Soha and Kunal have worked in quite a few films including Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge (2009) and 99 (2009). Soha also had a cameo in Kunal and Saif Ali Khan's Go Goa Gone, whereas Kunal had a cameo in Soha's Mr Joe B. Carvalho.

Sharing how Soha was far different from him, Kunal had said in an interview to HT, “My first impression was that here is this Oxford graduate and I don’t know why she is acting in films. When I met her on the sets, she was writing an article on her laptop to send to Oxford University for their magazine. So, I thought this is serious stuff, I should think before I start a conversation with her. We didn’t speak much. I respected her as a professional."

“It was only towards the end of Dhoondte... that we happened to spend some time on the sets. It was very interesting because she’s had an upbringing completely different from mine, so the stories of her life were very different — hers were about Oxford and mine were about local trains. But even then, we used to have a lot of healthy debates and that’s how we got talking. Gradually it developed into a relationship,” he added.

