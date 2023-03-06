When Sonam Kapoor said she was perceived as ‘entitled, spoiled brat’ post Aisha: ' I did the part so well'

Sonam Kapoor has spent more than 15 years in Bollywood and no matter how the audience perceives her acting performances, she never shies away from speaking her mind in interviews. In one such interview, Sonam had said that her performance in her 2010 film Aisha was so good that she went on to be perceived by the people as an ‘entitled spoiled brat’. Aisha was co-produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Also read: Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in black, jokes photographer clicks her well 'in Indian only'. See pics

Sonam had played the titular role of a young, rich, upper-class girl with a superficial lifestyle. Her character takes upon herself to play the matchmaker among her friends.

During an interview with Komal Nahta in 2018, Sonam was asked about her reaction to not being considered a good actor. She replied, "I was till Delhi-6. And then I did this film called Aisha. I did the part so well that people actually started thinking that I was an entitled spoiled brat. It was a compliment but at 23, I did not understand that."

Her fans however had mixed reactions to her answer as a video clip from the interview was shared on Reddit. Reacting to it, a user wrote, “We still do, Sonam. We still do. Guess we’ll never see you out of your character from Aisha. You have embraced her like no other character of yours.” Another said, “She was so committed in Aisha that she is still in character. RESPECT. Commitment to her craft is truly admirable. Truly one of our finest.” One more said, “Method acted so well she can't get out of it anymore.” A person even called Aisha ‘Sonam’s biopic'.

Regardless of what she said in the interview, many did show interest in her interviews. “We should have more of her,” she wrote. Another wrote, "At least she always entertains with her interviews." “Man I really miss her interviews” read yet another comment.

Sonam is currently spending all her time with her son Vayu. He was born in August last year. She was last seen in a cameo in Anil Kapoor's 2020 film AK Vs AK and has a film Blind in the pipeline.

