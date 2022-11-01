When Suniel Shetty bought half of Jackie Shroff's film tickets as they were unsold: 'Full honi chahiye dada ki picture'

Actors Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff's friendship goes back several years. During the initial years of their career, both of them helped each other out. They also featured in many movies together in the last two decades. Suniel and Jackie Shroff appeared as guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. (Also Read | Jackie Shroff reveals how Suniel Shetty gave him his house for dad's treatment)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the show, Jackie recalled how Suniel helped him with outfits from his shop. He also spoke about Suniel helping him out when his father was unwell. Recalling an incident when Suniel bought unsold tickets of Jackie's film, the actor said, "Ek picture meri release huyi thi aur humlog inke hotel mein pahuch jaate the (A picture of mine was released and we used to go to his hotel). He had a hotel called Broadway."

"Toh waha humlog baithe the upar aur kisine aake bola, 'Jackie woh teri picture release huyi uski tickete abhi bhi baki hai, biki nahi'. Toh yeh bole, 'Ticket kharidle, jitne bache hai kharid lo. Full honi chahiye dada ki picture'. Toh unhone saari tickete kharid lee. Kaun kiske liye khariddta hai? Woh jaake meri picture ki ticket, aadhi kam thi, aadhi tickete kharid lee (laughs) (We were sitting upstairs when someone came and told us, 'Jackie, all the tickets of your new release hasn't been sold yet'. Then he said, 'Buy all the unsold tickets. His movie should have a full audience.' So he bought all the tickets. Who buys it for anyone? He went and bought half of the tickets)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suniel and Jackie featured in many movies together such as Border (1997), Refugee (2000), Baaz: A Bird in Danger (2003), Hulchul and Aan: Men at Work (2004), Kyon Ki (2005), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006) and Mukhbiir (2008). In his career span of over 25 years, Suniel has worked in movies such as Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Main Hoon Na among several others. The actor was last seen in the Telugu sports drama Ghani, which also starred Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in prominent roles.

Jackie has been a part of the entertainment industry for the past 40 years and has appeared in over 200 films. He was recently seen in Rashtra Kavach OM alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. He will be next seen in a horror comedy film Phone Bhoot, along with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON