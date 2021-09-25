Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Jackie Shroff reveals how Suniel Shetty gave him his house for dad's treatment

Actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty were the latest guests on Shandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, season 13. The two have been great friends for almost 50 years, and spoke about their bond on the show, including how they supported each other through difficult situations in life.

Suniel told host Amitabh Bachchan how he and other kids used to idolise Jackie, who would hang around outside his store just so it would attract more patrons.

In turn, Jackie revealed how Suniel came to his rescue when his father, Kakubhai Haribhai Shroff, fell ill. “Mere daddy ko jab penicillin ka reaction ho gaya tha jab chamadiya nikal jaati thi, toh ghar mein bahut log the aur sambhal nahi sakte the chhote kamre mein. Suniel ne apne ghar de diya tha. Bole ki papa ko yaha rakho. Toh Miramar jaha aap shooting kar rahe the (speaking to Amitabh) daddy ko waha rakha that maine. 10-15 din inke ghar Miramar mein, ye waha nahi rehte the, wo ghar khaali karke bole waha reh jao. Toh bahut bonding hai (My father had a bad reaction to penicillin and his skin was peeling off. There were a lot of people in my house and we could not take proper care of him in that small room. Suniel gave us his house and said keep your father there. You were shooting at Miramar back then. I kept my father there for 10-15 days. He (Suniel) did not live there. He vacated the house and told me to go there. So there is a strong bond between us),” he said.

In a pre-recorded interview, shown during the episode, Suniel also revealed how Jackie Shroff had once shared a ‘beautiful’ thought about how life changes when one finds wealth and success. “Bahut khoobsurat baat dada ne kahi thi, jab ek room ke kholi mein tha aur maa khasti thi, toh dada ko pata chal jaata tha ke maa khaas rahi hai. Aur jab ke bade ghar mein gaye… (Dada shared a very beautiful thought. ‘When I used to live in a one-room chawl, if my mother would cough I would know’). But when they moved into a bigger house, he didn't know when his mother passed away,” he said.

Jackie's mother, Rita Shroff died of a stroke in 2014. The actor came to know of it the next morning.