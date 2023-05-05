When Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen sang for her on Simi Garewal's show. Watch

Sushmita Sen, who won Miss Universe in 1994, became a single mother at 24. She adopted her daughter Renee Sen in 2000 just as she was at the peak of her career in Bollywood. The mother-daughter duo have a close bond. In an old interview on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Sushmita had even appeared on the show with Renee, who was just a toddler at the time. The little girl had melted hearts when she sang the theme song from Barney which was a special song for their family. A clip of the interview can be found on Instagram and fans are impressed by younger Sushmita's relationship with Renee and how adorable her daughter is. (Also read: Sushmita Sen swings double swords in impressive video from Aarya 3 shoot, fans hail her: ‘The tigress is back’)

Sushmita Sen and her elder daughter Renee Sen both had appeared in an episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Simi had shared the throwback video earlier this year and captioned it, "RENDEZVOUS GEMS!! #Throwback. Adorable little Renee Sen.. Pure enchantment!!. It's laudable how Sush, as a single mother, has raised her children! You can see she's spent time with Renee.. teaching her songs, social behaviour and lavishing her with dollops of love & encouragement.. Watch.. And get charmed!" In the short video, Simi Garewal gently asks Renee, "Everyone says what a lovely voice you have. You sings lots of songs." Sushmita then encourages her to sing the song they both love and says, "What does Barney sing that Mama really likes?"

Renee replies, "I love you" and then proceeds to sing the song on TV. The toddler accompanied her mother for the interview with her Barney soft toy that she offered to Simi as well earlier in the interview. Fans were impressed by Sushmita's handling of Renee and her decision to become a single mother so young. One fan stated, "Just look at Sushmita ma'am.....at such a young age she became a mom!!!! Most girls don't even know what they want from life...and here she is raising two beautiful girls..." Another praised the actor and added, "My favorite was Sushmita asking Renee, 'do you want to sing them the song?' Allowing her to decide for herself (even at that age)made her more comfortable. Only love to this mother-daughter match made in Heaven." Yet another fan shared, "My heart gets full of love whenever I see this video. I have utmost respect and love for Sushmita who raised her daughters so beautifully."

In 2010, Sushmita adopted her second daughter Alisah Sen. Renee made her acting debut with a short film in 2021 and Sushmita still shares occasional videos of her singing on her Instagram account. Earlier this year, Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in Jaipur while she was shooting for the third season of the web series Aarya. She had an angioplasty afterwards to clear the blockage and has since returned to set to resume filming for the third season.

