When Taapsee Pannu confronted troll who commented on her character and clothes face-to-face

Taapsee Pannu confronted her troll face-to-face in an episode of Troll Police, hosted by Rannvijay Singha. Taapsee, who has established herself as one of Hindi cinema's most bankable female actors, celebrates her birthday on Sunday, August 1.

On Troll Police, Taapsee Pannu said that she is curious to understand the psychology of the people who attack her from behind the anonymity of the internet. In a segment, a man who had previously attacked the actor online was brought to the show, while she listened in.

She said in Hindi as she observed her troll from a distance, "He follows me, knows everything about me. Now it's my turn to find out more about him." The troll, Ashish from Lucknow, told Rannvijay that he wants to go viral.

When Rannvijay asked him directly about the comments that he has posted for Taapsee, he denied it. Taapsee said, "It was quite a long comment Ashish, how could you forget? Shall I read it to you?" Taapsee then read out a comment posted by Ashish, in which he had criticised her dressing sense, and said that she was violating Indian traditions.

Taapsee then read a second comment, in which Ashish had said that no one would follow her if she didn't post pictures wearing short clothes, and that is how she earns money. "Iska matlab kya hota hai? Yeh dikha ke paisa kamati hai. (What do you mean by this? That she makes money by doing this). Kya tareeka hai mera paisa kamane ka, mujhe explain karenge aap (How do I earn money, can you explain)?"

During the course of the interaction, Taapsee lost her cool, and demanded that Ashish stop laughing and smiling while talking to her. "Naam Shabana dekhi hai? Khud kara hai maine sab action (I've done all the action in Naam Shabana myself)." she said. Confronting him face to face, she said, "It's humiliating to another level, after achieving so much as an independent woman, to be appreciated like this by the men of the society." She walked out in anger, and later, Ashish apologised to her.

Taapsee was most recently seen in the Netflix film Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. Responding to negative reviews of the film, she said publicly that some of them bordered on trolling. She has several films in the pipeline, including the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu, Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, and Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa.