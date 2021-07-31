PV Sindhu gets support from Taapsee Pannu after semi-finals loss at Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu has received support from Taapsee Pannu and Neha Dhupia after she lost the Badminton Women's Singles Semifinal to Tai Tzu Ying at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo. On Saturday evening, Taapsee took to Twitter and expressed heartbreak over Sindhu's loss.

In the tweet, the Haseen Dillruba star also shared her thoughts after Indian boxer Pooja Rani lost in the quarterfinals. Taapsee Pannu wrote, "(heartbreak emojis) for Pooja Rani and Sindhu ! We are going to come back stronger !" Neha Dhupia, addressing PV Sindhu, tweeted, "Well played @Pvsindhu1 … down but not out … we still stand a chance … all the best ! @WeAreTeamIndia #olympics #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020."

💔💔 for Pooja Rani and Sindhu ! We are going to come back stronger ! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 31, 2021

Earlier in the day, actor Varun Dhawan was seen cheering for Sindhu. He shared a picture from the match, streaming on his television and wrote, "Let's go @pvsindhu1," adding an Indian flag emoji.

Varun Dhawan watches PV Sindhu play.

On Saturday, PV Sindhu faced Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei in the Badminton Women's Singles Semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu lost the semifinals 18-21,12-21 in 40 minutes to Tai Tzu-Ying. Sindhu will now face He Bingjiao in the Bronze Medal match on Sunday. Pooja Rani, on the other hand, lost her quarterfinal match to China's Li Qian by unanimous decision in the women's middleweight 75 kg category.

Taapsee also tweeted about the Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. "So the only team who defeated the Gold Medal winners in Tokyo 2020 men’s doubles badminton are our boys ! I would like to see the glass half full. We have a bright future with @Shettychirag04 and @satwiksairaj And congratulations Chinese Taipei pair , see u next Olympics :)".

India has so far won only one medal so far. Last week, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49 kg category.