When Twinkle Khanna was locked inside the school with her boyfriend, jumped out of classroom window

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has shared an interesting anecdote from her school days and revealed how one of her first love, was the one who helped her learn to jump.

She has described the guy in detail: "He slouched beside me on the bench, while my feet in scuffed Mary Janes moved restlessly. He was, well, beautiful. His face, carefully constructed, like angles had been calibrated, moulds made and recast before arriving at this prototype."

In an article for TweakIndia, Twinkle wrote, "Love — old, young and in-between — arranged by well-meaning parents or found in unexpected quarters, has always been about a leap. The dichotomy between knowing that eventually we will come crashing down, but not quite believing it."

Twinkle also explained how they were so lost in each other that they got locked inside the school. She shared an incident, in elaborate details, about her feelings at the time as well as what happened. It was about the time when she was locked inside the school with him and they decided to jump out of a classroom window. However, she wrapped up the article saying she would not recognise him now. "I would not have recognised him if we had crossed each other on the street. I am certain he would feel the same way if he saw me today as well," she wrote.

Twinkle shared an image on social media and wrote, "I have always said that if you keep turning to look behind all you will get is a crick in your neck but here I do.. all the way to when I fell in love in the most literal way possible."