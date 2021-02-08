Twinkle Khanna jokes about being named after a nursery rhyme as Nitara plays Twinkle Twinkle on a guitar
- Twinkle Khanna shared a short clip of her daughter, Nitara, playing the popular nursery rhyme Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on the guitar.
Author Twinkle Khanna cracked a joke on her name on Monday, as she shared a short video clip of her daughter Nitara, playing the popular nursery rhyme, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, on a guitar. The girl's face is not visible in the clip.
Sharing it on Instagram, Twinkle wrote: "And she plays for me..It’s not so bad being named after a nursery rhyme after all:)" The clip shows a girl playing the said nursery rhyme. A number of Instagram users reacted to the clip; one said "wow baby Nitara," while another said, "not bad at all from a little girl!!" A third user said, "cute! just like you," while another said, "wow! amazing." Many dropped appreciative emojis.
Twinkle often shares posts with featuring her daughter, though she is usually careful to not show her face. She'd captioned a recent post, "You have a quota-25 pages a day and so do I.’ She asks, ‘But who gives you the quota mama?’ ‘That’s the tricky part of being an adult. You have to give yourself these tasks and make sure you stick by them.’ With brushed teeth and uncombed hair, we begin our mornings in the best way possible. It may not be 25 pages everyday, sometimes it’s merely 5, but it all adds up eventually. #readingcorner."
Another time, she had shared a picture of her combing her daughter's long hair, and had written: "Being a mom often means brushing her immaculately groomed hair one last time when you are the one who needs to run a brush through your haystack desperately #MadAboutMissy."
Sharing another fun post about parenting, she had written in another post: "Is that a child or a zoo? How many moms are fed up of trying to get their kids to change out of clashing but favourite bits of clothing? #fedup"
