Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Waheeda Rehman's grey hair left Helen, Sadhna, Nanda in shock: 'Khuda yeh kya kiya tumne'
bollywood

When Waheeda Rehman's grey hair left Helen, Sadhna, Nanda in shock: 'Khuda yeh kya kiya tumne'

Waheeda Rehman had begun greying at a young age. The actor would often dye her hair black to keep her colleagues in the industry from knowing.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Waheeda Rehman once revealed her hair began greying at a young age.

Waheeda Rehman once revealed how she left her fellow female actors Helen, Sadhna and Nanda in shock with her grey hair. The actor, who has starred in films such as Guide, Pyaasa and Ram Aur Shyam, among others, had started experiencing greying hair at an early age.

She hid her secret by dying her hair every 10 days. However, when she was pre-occupied with her husband's health, Waheeda forgot to colour her hair and the cat was soon out of the bag.

"My hair had started greying rather early. Every 10 days, I had to touch it up. I found it tiring. During the time when my husband was unwell, it escaped my mind to dye my hair. When I came to Mumbai everyone was shocked to see me. Helen, Sadhna, Nanda… all said, 'Khuda yeh kya kiya tumne! (Oh god, what have you done!),'" Waheeda recalled, speaking with Filmfare.

"But I just let it be. When you accept reality, you’re relaxed. Once I’d attended a function, when Sunil (Dutt) said in jest, 'Waheedaji’s unfair. Being younger than us, she’s stopped dyeing her hair. Now our secret is out!'" she added.

RELATED STORIES

Waheeda also said that she 'never believed' she was beautiful but thought that she 'just photographed well.' "I thank the cameramen for that. Also, I believed in keeping it real," the actor said.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya head to MP for Ponniyin Selvan, injured Abhishek Bachchan drops them at airport. See pics

Waheeda and her friends, Helen and Asha Parekh made headlines this year when they took a trip to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The stars reminded fans that age was just a number as they posed on a yacht with life jackets on. Besides the trip, the 83-year-old star also left everyone impressed when she went snorkelling with her daughter Kashvi. The duo was photographed wearing their snorkelling gear and holding hands under water.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
waheeda rehman helen sunil dutt
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shershaah Vikram Batra's parents say Dimple Cheema still calls them twice a year

Dharmendra remembers late brother and actor Ajit Deol, watch

Vicky Kaushal celebrates Onam with childhood friend Malavika Mohanan. See pics

Anushka is bathed in neon glow in new pics, gets love from Dhanashree, Prithi
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP