When Waheeda Rehman's grey hair left Helen, Sadhna, Nanda in shock: 'Khuda yeh kya kiya tumne'

Waheeda Rehman once revealed how she left her fellow female actors Helen, Sadhna and Nanda in shock with her grey hair. The actor, who has starred in films such as Guide, Pyaasa and Ram Aur Shyam, among others, had started experiencing greying hair at an early age.

She hid her secret by dying her hair every 10 days. However, when she was pre-occupied with her husband's health, Waheeda forgot to colour her hair and the cat was soon out of the bag.

"My hair had started greying rather early. Every 10 days, I had to touch it up. I found it tiring. During the time when my husband was unwell, it escaped my mind to dye my hair. When I came to Mumbai everyone was shocked to see me. Helen, Sadhna, Nanda… all said, 'Khuda yeh kya kiya tumne! (Oh god, what have you done!),'" Waheeda recalled, speaking with Filmfare.

"But I just let it be. When you accept reality, you’re relaxed. Once I’d attended a function, when Sunil (Dutt) said in jest, 'Waheedaji’s unfair. Being younger than us, she’s stopped dyeing her hair. Now our secret is out!'" she added.

Waheeda also said that she 'never believed' she was beautiful but thought that she 'just photographed well.' "I thank the cameramen for that. Also, I believed in keeping it real," the actor said.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya head to MP for Ponniyin Selvan, injured Abhishek Bachchan drops them at airport. See pics

Waheeda and her friends, Helen and Asha Parekh made headlines this year when they took a trip to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The stars reminded fans that age was just a number as they posed on a yacht with life jackets on. Besides the trip, the 83-year-old star also left everyone impressed when she went snorkelling with her daughter Kashvi. The duo was photographed wearing their snorkelling gear and holding hands under water.