Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Zayed Khan poked fun at Himesh Reshammiya at award show and singer wasn't pleased, watch
bollywood

When Zayed Khan poked fun at Himesh Reshammiya at award show and singer wasn't pleased, watch

During an awards show, Zayed Khan had seemingly taken a dig at music director-singer Himesh Reshammiya. The actor was hosting the show in 2006 with Karan Johar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Zayed Khan and Himesh Reshammiya during an awards show in 2006.

An old clip of actor Zayed Khan taking a possible jibe at Himesh Reshammiya has surfaced online. The Main Hoon Na actor was tasked with the hosting duties, alongside Karan Johar, during an award function in 2006. While announcing the nominations for the Best Playback Singers, Zayed made a remark about how music directors take the responsibility to sing when everything else fails, seemingly a dig at Himesh.

Himesh Reshammiya began his career as a music director in 1998, composing tracks for Salman Khan's Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Bandhan. He began his career as a singer a few years into the new century, with his style of holding the microphone in the air and his hat becoming a rage among his fans.

At the 2006 awards show, Himesh was nominated for his song Aashiq Banaya Aapne, from Emraan Hashmi's movie of the same title. In the clip shared by Instagram user Sudarshan (@notwhyral), Zayed began announcing the nomination of the category by saying, "In the race to make every song a hit, its ringtone a superhit and the caller tunes a blockbuster hit, the music business is using every trick in it can think of."

Karan added, "Har gaane ka remix banta hai, fir uss remix ka remix banta hai. Fir uss version ka ek lounge version banta hai, fir uss lounge version ka club version banta hai hai (Every song is remixed today. A remix of the remix follows, then a lounge version is released, then a club version is made) and then Bappi (Lehri) da sues us for tampering with the original composition. Well done Bappi da."

Zayed continued, "Another idea (that) has become popular (is) the use of hatke, alag (different) voices. But when all else fails, music directors khud mic pakadke gaate hai (directors themselves hold the microphone and start singing)," before he went ahead and announced the awards.

Himesh was declared the winner of the category. When he walked up the stage, he did not seem pleased. While he did not talk about Zayed's statement, he did address the controversies around him and said, "Many allegations have been made against me. I'll clear them next year, confirmed," possibly referring to his movie Aap Kaa Surroor – The Real Luv Story, which released in 2007.

Also read: Himesh Reshammiya’s old photo with Alka Yagnik surfaces online, fans think he is ageing backwards

Himesh was entangled in a few controversies at the time. He was reportedly mocked at for nasal singing as well at the time.

Although his acting career did not take off, Himesh is still regarded as a popular music director. Currently, he's judging Indian Idol 12. He also announced that he would be releasing a new album called Surroor 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zayed khan himesh reshammiya karan johar

Related Stories

music

Himesh Reshammiya drops Surroor 2021 title track, fan says ‘free vaccine everyone was talking about is here’

UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:58 PM IST
music

Step inside Himesh Reshammiya’s sprawling home, don’t miss wife Sonia Kapoor’s unique kitchen rules

UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:16 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP