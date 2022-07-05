When Zayed Khan said he can’t blame anyone for his career: ‘I did impulsive things’

Actor Zayed Khan kickstarted his Bollywood journey with his first film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne alongside Esha Deol and went on to be a part of films like Mai Hoon Na, Wada, Dus and Cash. About his career, he once said that films back then happened a lot due to luck. He also said that he cannot blame anyone for not being on top of his career. (Also read: Zayed Khan birthday interview: Fardeen Khan has been through a lot in life)

Zayed Khan is the son of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak. He is the brother of interior designer Sussanne Khan who was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. Zayed last appeared in the 2015 film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene and is likely to announce his comeback movie soon.

Despite being from a filmy background, Zayed didn’t get a taste of fame overnight. Talking about his film journey, he told Telly Chakkar in 2017, “So much has changed now; when we did films it happened with lots of chances and luck. There was no definitive planning as such. It used to be like 'I want to be with the best makers, talented people, work with them and do films.' It was an industry of great camaraderie. There was no professional bitterness and it has seeped in today. Having said that, I was very young and I did impulsive things.”

“I think I can’t blame anybody for anything. Why wasn't I up (top of his career) there all the time… I looked at it (dynamics of the industry) as if this is going to be there forever but it was my indiscipline in reality,” he explained why he might have not been his best version.

Zayed turned 42 on Tuesday. He will be next seen in an upcoming film, which will be released on an OTT platform. Confirming the development, he told Hindustan Times, “I can just tell you that I have just finished a film. It’s all ready and a lot of OTT platforms are in the talk to finalise it. It won’t be released in the theatre but sadly I can’t say much about the film yet. I had an amazing time doing it.”

