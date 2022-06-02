When Zeba Bakhtiyar chose to romance 'villain' Raza Murad for ‘rare’ photo shoot. See pic

Raza Murad shared a throwback picture of him, and revealed that actor Zeba Bakhtiyar had chosen him, when asked to pick one Bollywood villain with whom she'd do do a romantic photoshoot for a film magazine. (Also read: Destiny wasn't on Rajiv Kapoor's side, he was lonely, but not bitter: Raza Murad)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raza Murad can be seen holding Zeba, while she posed in front of him in the picture. She is dressed in red and he is seen in a black and white outfit for the photoshoot. A close-up picture, placed at a corner, also shows the actors close to each other's face as they look at the camera.

Sharing the picture, Raza wrote, "Stardust magazine came up with a novel idea for their annual issue. They wanted villains, romantically paired with heroines, which is very rare. Since Zeba Bakhtiyar, the leading lady of Henna and I became good friends during the shoot, she suggested my name for the photo shoot. They gave the option to all the heroines to select a villain for a romantic photo shoot, Zeba opted for me." Fans were happy to see the post and showered it with love. One of them wrote, "You are a gentleman with noble heart. " Another one commented, "Wow sir what a great Picture."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A glimpse of Raza Murad's post.

Directed by Randhir Kapoor, the 1991 film Henna, featured Rishi Kapoor and Zeba in lead roles. It also starred Ashwini Bhave, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Reema Lagoo, Saeed Jaffrey, Farida Jalal, Mohnish Behl and Kiran Kumar, among others. Raza played a cop with negative shades to his character in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raza was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. The film featured Shahid Kapoor as king Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Deepika Padukone as Padmavati. Raza played the role of Jalal-ud-din Khalji, the founder of the Khilji dynasty that ruled Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.