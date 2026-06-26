Who is Perizaad Zorabian? Amitabh Bachchan's co-star left Bollywood after marriage, now runs 120 crore poultry business

Several actors enter Bollywood dreaming of becoming stars. However, only a few manage to make a lasting mark in the highly competitive industry. One such actor is Perizaad Zorabian, who shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan before stepping away from films after her marriage. Today, she is a businesswoman helping run her family's poultry company, which reportedly has an annual turnover of ₹120 crore.

Who is Perizaad Zorabian?

Perizaad Zorabian worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Ek Ajnabee.

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Perizaad is a former actor who enjoyed a brief but memorable career in Bollywood, working alongside the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri and Shabana Azmi.

In a recent podcast with Suketu Shah, Perizaad admitted that she was an "accidental actor". She revealed that she had wanted to become an entrepreneur since the age of eight. After completing her education in India, she moved to New York to pursue an MBA. There, she was introduced to the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute after discovering that a friend was studying there. Inspired by the experience, she enrolled in the institute and spent a year studying acting after completing her management degree. Although her father fully supported her decision to explore the performing arts, Perizaad eventually returned to India and joined her family's business, Zorabian Chicken.

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{{^usCountry}} However, life had other plans. She was spotted by a modelling coordinator at a family gathering and landed her first commercial for Fair & Lovely. Before long, she was cast as the lead in her Bollywood debut, Bollywood Calling, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film also starred Om Puri. More film offers soon followed, and Perizaad found herself balancing acting with her responsibilities at Zorabian's. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, life had other plans. She was spotted by a modelling coordinator at a family gathering and landed her first commercial for Fair & Lovely. Before long, she was cast as the lead in her Bollywood debut, Bollywood Calling, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film also starred Om Puri. More film offers soon followed, and Perizaad found herself balancing acting with her responsibilities at Zorabian's. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to appear in films such as Joggers' Park, Mumbai Matinee and Morning Raga, among others. However, her father eventually asked her to choose between acting and the family business, and she chose films. She later appeared alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Ek Ajnabee and was also part of the popular television show Hum Pardesi Ho Gaye. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to appear in films such as Joggers' Park, Mumbai Matinee and Morning Raga, among others. However, her father eventually asked her to choose between acting and the family business, and she chose films. She later appeared alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Ek Ajnabee and was also part of the popular television show Hum Pardesi Ho Gaye. {{/usCountry}}

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At the age of 33, Perizaad married businessman Boman Irani and decided to step away from Bollywood. A year later, she welcomed her first child and chose to focus on her family. During this period, she revealed that she turned down several film offers, including Subhash Ghai's Black & White opposite Anil Kapoor and Nikkhil Advani's Salaam-e-Ishq, in which she was offered a role opposite Sohail Khan.

How did she scale Zorabian Chicken?

Perizaad revealed that she was working in theatre and television when her father's business began facing difficulties. She decided to return and help revive the family business.

According to The Times of India and The Economic Times, Zorabian Chicken now has an annual turnover of around ₹120 crore. Perizaad said the company employs more than 700 people and that she believes in leading with love and passion.

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Her daughter, Zaha, has now graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Perizaad and her husband also have a son, Zayaan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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