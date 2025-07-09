Who is Vedika Prakash Shetty? Alia Bhatt's ex-PA arrested for allegedly forging actor's signature, 'stealing' 77 lakh

Actor Alia Bhatt's ex-personal assistant, Vedika Prakash Shetty, was arrested by the Juhu Police on Tuesday evening. Vedika has been accused of forgery and fraud, allegedly 'stealing an amount exceeding ₹76 lakh from the actor and her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd. The former assistant was arrested from Bengaluru, nearly five months after a complaint was filed against her. Alia Bhatt's former personal assistant Vedika Prakash Shetty was arrested for alleged fraud.

Alia Bhatt's ex-PA arrested for fraud

According to police sources, Vedika allegedly forged Alia's signature to siphon off funds from the production house's accounts to her own over a period of two years. As per a News 18 report, she has been accused of swindling an amount of ₹76,90,892 from Eternal Sunshine's funds as well as Alia's personal accounts between 2023 and 2025. A complaint was filed against Vedika Prakash Shetty by actor Soni Razdan, Alia's mother, in February, alleging financial misconduct. An FIR was registered and an investigation had been underway.

Police sources tell us that on Tuesday, a team of Mumbai Police tracked Vedika down to Bengaluru, from where she was arrested. The police are now scrutinising her bank accounts and financial records to get the full picture. Alia or her team has not issued a statement on the matter so far.

Who is Vedika Prakash Shetty?

Vedika Prakash Shetty had been associated with Alia as her personal assistant for a period of over two years, which ended last year. She was responsible for handling the actor's personal and business dealings, including overseeing the operations of her production house.

About Alia Bhatt's work

Eternal Sunshine Productions was founded by Alia in 2021. The company's first film was Darlings, the Netflix release that starred Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew.

Alia will be next seen in Alpha, a spy thriller from the Yash Raj Films' stable. Part of the YRF Spy Universe, the film also stars Sharvari in the lead and is slated to be released in theatres this December. The actor is also filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. She stars in the film alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.