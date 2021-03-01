Alia Bhatt launches her own company Eternal Sunshine Productions, will create 'timeless, happy and real tales'
- Alia Bhatt is also a producer now. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the news and said how she intends to tell happy and real tales.
Actor Alia Bhatt has launched her own production company. Called Eternal Sunshine Productions, she hopes to make 'happy films under her banner.
Sharing the news, Alia wrote: "And I am so happy to announce.... PRODUCTION!! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales. @eternalsunshineproduction." She also shared the logo of her production house.
A number of her industry friends reacted to the news. Filmmaker and her mentor Karan Johar wrote: "You go girl." Her mother and actor Soni Razdan said: "Congratulations ! Super duper proud." Celebrity diet and fitness consultant Rujuta Diwekar said: "You go girl!! Congrats!!" Rakul Preet Singh and Zoya Akhtar both wrote "congratulations" followed by heart emojis.
Last week, the makers of Alia's next film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, dropped the first teaser of the film. Playing the titular role of Gangubai, Alia was a smash hit. The film will chronicle the life of 1960s brothel owner Gangubai Kothewali of Kamathipura, Mumbai. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, about Gangubai Kothewali.
Not only did her contemporaries lavish praise on her performance, her fans, too, lapped it up. Some time back, Alia had shared impressions, made by fans, of some of the favourite scenes and dialogues from the movie.
Her seniors had nothing but good things to say. Shah Rukh wrote how the ‘little one’ gave him 'gangsta' vibes. "I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08."
Likewise, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team."
The film's shoot began in December last year but had to come to a grinding halt after the March coronavirus lockdown came into force. The shoot only resumed in October last year. It was reported that Alia had to be hospitalized due to exertion.
