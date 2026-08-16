'Who was Yash before KGF?' Toxic star reacts to Allu Aravind's remark, says, 'cinema doesn't belong to a producer'

Yash, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Toxic, recently reacted to an old remark made by superstar Allu Arjun's father and producer Allu Aravind about how the actor only became a recognised face after the massive success of KGF and how the audience did not know much about him before the release of the 2018 film.

Yash reacts to Allu Aravind’s KGF remark

Yash plays Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel's KGF.

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“Who was Yash before KGF? A producer makes a film and an actor gains advantage by starring in it,” Yash was asked by Rajat Sharma during his recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. Responding to the same, he said, “It is true. But I also believe that cinema doesn't just belong to a producer. So many people work in cinema, but only the actor gets credits. Be it a character artist or a writer, everyone works hard in cinema, but if an actor is not able to carry it, the film will not work.”

Meanwhile, Yash also credited the audience for recognising and appreciating good actors. He said, “I feel audience is right, sometimes I wonder why does actor win all the love. Then I realised despite the pressure (from work), an actor is able to connect and emote through a film, then that does the trick. And I truly believe that audience is never wrong. They respect everyone and are aware as to who deserves to earn more respect.”

What did Allu Aravind say?

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{{^usCountry}} In 2023, veteran producer and Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, sparked controversy after he made a remark about Yash's career and how he gained recognition only after the success of KGF. Speaking to the media, he had said, “Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie? Why did that movie make noise? It was that richness that led to the success of the movie. This is just one example. Whoever the hero of the movie is, it is because of the making that it attracts the audience." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2023, veteran producer and Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, sparked controversy after he made a remark about Yash's career and how he gained recognition only after the success of KGF. Speaking to the media, he had said, “Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie? Why did that movie make noise? It was that richness that led to the success of the movie. This is just one example. Whoever the hero of the movie is, it is because of the making that it attracts the audience." {{/usCountry}}

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Allu Aravind's comment did not go down well with Yash's fans, who argued that the actor was already a well-established name in Kannada cinema before KGF became a nationwide sensation.

About Toxic

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Yash is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Toxic. The film has already created a lot of buzz, thanks to its gory trailer. Many viewers have also called out the intimate scenes featured in the promotional clips of the film. Apart from Yash, it also stars Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26.