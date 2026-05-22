'Whole Bollywood will shut down' if crew continues to suffer, says film workers' body chief: 'People will come on road'

The President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), one of the leading film workers' bodies in the country, has said that there is a need to address the condition of people working behind the camera in Bollywood, warning that if the conditions aren't improved, the whole industry could shut down.

FWICE President opens up on delayed patments, fewer jobs for film workers

The FWICE President has warned Bollywood.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with ANI, Tiwari, whose organisation represents thousands of technicians and crew members working in Hindi films, said many workers are facing a tough time due to fewer jobs, delayed payments, and long working hours. “A lot of OTT platforms have opened up. Vertical films are now being made. There is no meaning of quality in that. Everyone is looking for more output. The biggest loss is the daily wages of the worker. There are spot boys, light men, art directors, and small artists,” he said.

‘They are being made to work for 20 hours’

Tiwari said the biggest impact is being faced by people who work behind the camera, including spot boys, light men, art directors and small artists. He said many of them are not receiving proper payment, even after working long hours. Tiwari claimed that many workers are being made to work 20 hours without receiving even their basic eight-hour payment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The head of the film workers' body added that many workers are forced to accept lower pay because they need work and have to feed their families. “A man needs work; he needs food. People have come in and out of the house. So they have to compromise,” he said. Highlighting the issue of payment delays in projects for streaming platforms and OTT giants, Tiwari added that payments sometimes come months later, and by then, the company or producer becomes difficult to trace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The head of the film workers' body added that many workers are forced to accept lower pay because they need work and have to feed their families. “A man needs work; he needs food. People have come in and out of the house. So they have to compromise,” he said. Highlighting the issue of payment delays in projects for streaming platforms and OTT giants, Tiwari added that payments sometimes come months later, and by then, the company or producer becomes difficult to trace. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Issuing a warning about the potential grim future of the industry, he added, “If it continues like this, the film industry will shut down one day, people will come on the road, and the situation is still not right.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Issuing a warning about the potential grim future of the industry, he added, “If it continues like this, the film industry will shut down one day, people will come on the road, and the situation is still not right.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tiwari said the federation is trying to reach out to workers, understand their problems, and help them get justice.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON