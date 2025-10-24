Will Alia Bhatt become a part of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Chamunda? Amar Kaushik responds

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik has revealed whether actor Alia Bhatt will become a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Chamunda. Speaking with Filmfare, Amar said that he isn't "denying or accepting anything right now." He added that at MHCU, "we don't write the script or story based on the cast." Amar Kaushik has addressed rumours that Alia Bhatt will be seen in Chamunda.

Will Alia Bhatt be part of Chamunda?

Reacting to a question about whether Alia is part of the film, Amar said that "everything is on the timeline." He said, "When it happens, everyone will know. I am not denying or accepting anything right now. Everything is on the timeline. We only focus on the story and think about the casting later. We don't write the script or story based on the cast. Thankfully, that does not happen here."

Amar Kaushik talks about raising the bar

He also said that the MHCU is focusing on raising the bar. "The audience can expect the bar will go up (with the upcoming films). We will try to take the bar up. We are making these for the audience, for the fans, for the public. If we make a mistake and don't do it right, please tell us via Instagram or any other platform. Just pray for us. We will try to give you the best. We don't want to be polluted. We want to be honest and make a film that is honest, like we did with our first film (Stree). This is what I want from the audience. We give them what they want," he added.

About Maddock Horror Comedy Universe films

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) began with Amar Kaushik's film Stree. Since then, it has seen four other inter-connected films - Stree 2, Bhediya, Munjya, and the recently-released Thamma.

The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is co-produced by Amar and Dinesh Vijan. The franchise's next films are Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda, and Bhediya 2, which brings back Varun Dhawan.

Alia's upcoming projects

Alia will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, where she plays a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari Wagh. Set within theYRF Spy Universe, the film is scheduled for release on December 25.

Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama.