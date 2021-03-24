Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Will continue to strive:Priyank Tiwari
Last seen in the film ‘Jabriya Jodi,’ and series ‘Love J Action,’ Kanpur lad Priyank Tiwari, left his hometown to prove himself to the world
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Last seen in the film ‘Jabriya Jodi,’ and series ‘Love J Action,’ Kanpur lad Priyank Tiwari, left his hometown to prove himself to the world.

“I left for Mumbai at the age of 15-16 just to get work any which way. As there were no studies happening after I failed Class 11. So, I just left Kanpur without telling anyone. I reached there to become a background dancer, but the licence fee was too high to manage. And then to survive I started participating in small college dance shows as a filler and auditioning for work like crazy,” said the ‘Bamfard’ actor.

Recounting his film break, Priyank said, “It was very challenging to find work and when after much struggle I got a 20-second part in the film ‘Airlift’ it was a miss-in-a-blink appearance. And I was back to square one till I got a few commercials and crime show episodes before the film ‘Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota’ followed by ‘Jabariya Jodi’. That was when things started to look up for me but as they say, an actor should never sit content, so I too want to continue striving till I get to choose my part in any project.”

Priyank finds his recent roles in ‘Bamfaad,’ and recently released ‘Love J Action’ close to his liking. “After the lockdown, ‘Love…’ was my first project. Altogether, it was a great feeling and that too working with a director like Saurabh Tewari, it was truly great. Since I belong to Kanpur, I’ve actually seen guys like Minty Singh Agrasen and that’s what got me on board. Hopefully, people in my hometown too must have enjoyed watching my character as much as I enjoyed playing it. ”

Currently, Priyank is wrapping up a web show ‘You special’ in Delhi that is again a youth centric story.

