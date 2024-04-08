Will Sanjay Dutt join a political party ahead of Lok Sabha election? Here's what the actor said

Actor Sanjay Dutt has issued a clarification after rumours emerged that he will join politics soon. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Sanjay said that in case his decision changes, he will "be the first one to announce it". (Also Read | Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata wish each other on wedding anniversary) Sanjay Dutt has worked in many films in his career.

Sanjay Dutt reacts to rumours of joining politics

Sanjay's tweet read, "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now."

How fans reacted to Sanjay's news

Reacting to his tweet, a fan wrote, "Don't join politics or any political party. You are a great actor & we want to see you as an actor the rest of the time. You are in our hearts as a great actor." A person said, "Pls don't join politics...It's worse for celebrities. Being your fan I request you are doing great in films pls avoid the election." "Welcome your decision," read a tweet.

Sanjay's connection with politics

This isn't the first time that Sanjay has dismissed rumours of his entry into politics. In 2019, as per Free Press Journal, he had denied Maharashtra minister Mahadev Jankar's claim that he would join Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, his party. Earlier, he was persuaded by a close friend to contest the 2009 Lok Sabha election as a Samajwadi Party candidate. However, he withdrew. Later, he was then appointed Samajwadi Party general secretary. He left that post in December 2010. Sanjay's father-late, actor Sunil Dutt, was a Congress MP.

Recently, actors Kangana Ranaut and Govinda joined politics. Kangana will contest as a BJP candidate from Mandi. Govinda joined Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena.

Sanjay's upcoming films

Fans will see Sanjay in the sci-fi horror comedy film The Virgin Tree, which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari. He also has Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani. Welcome To The Jungle is all set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.

