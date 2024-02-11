Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata wish each other on wedding anniversary: 'I'll be by your side even after end of the world'

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared sweet posts for each other. Sanjay's sister, Priya Dutt, also dedicated a post to the couple. (Also Read | Sanjay Dutt greets fans outside his house on birthday, Maanayata sends love on Instagram) Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt shared posts on Instagram.

Sanjay shares post for Maanayata

Sanjay penned down a heartfelt wish for his wife. On Instagram, Sanjay also shared a video featuring his pictures with Maanayata. He wrote in the caption, "Happy anniversary Mom, thank you for being the best part of my life and thank you for the two most wonderful children you have given me, love you the most Mom, I will always be by your side even after the end of the world, love you and happy anniversary @maanayata."

Reacting to his post, Shilpa Shetty congratulated the stunning couple and mentioned, "Awwwww Happpyyyy Anniversary you two, stay blessed." Maanayata Dutt posted red heart emojis.

Maanayata celebrates wedding anniversary with sweet note

Maanayata also shared a photo of the couple twinning in white and grey outfits. She added a 'just love' gif along with the picture. Maanayata captioned the post, "Sweet sixteen!!! Celebrating the sweet and sour moments of our life….forever… and ever……together! Love you always!!!!! (red heart emojis) @duttsanjay (kissing face emoji)." She also added the hashtags--dutts, 16th anniversary, love, grace, positivity, beautiful life and thank you God.

Priya dedicates post to Sanjay, Maanayata

Priya Dutt posted candid pictures of Sanjay and Maanayata as they hugged each other. She wrote, "Happy anniversary to two incredible people, @maanayata and @duttsanjay. Wishing you both a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness (two hearts emoji)." Reacting to the photos, Maanayata wrote, "This is such a beautiful shot!"

About Sanjay and Maanayata

Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot on February 11, 2008. They are parents to twins--Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has a daughter Trishala. Sanjay was also married to Rhea Pillai from 1998 to 2008.

Sanjay's upcoming film

Fans will see Sanjay in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani. Welcome To The Jungle is all set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.

