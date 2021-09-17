With good work coming my way, I am on the right path: Bhuvan Arora

Known for films like Shuddh Desi Romance and Naam Shabana, actor Bhuvan Arora feels it’s important to have at least one motivation or stimulus to take up a film.

“When I get projects, I always look for that one point to hold onto a project. It can be in the form of good story, director or the banner. It works for me this way always. Like, I did Chaman Bahaar because of its script. As the subject was very different from what I had done till then,” says the youngster.

Arora has done quite a few films before he took up digital projects.

“At present there is no big a difference between an OTT and a theatrical release. The audience has been conditioned such in these past two years that they prefer watching stuff on OTT. I feel that it’s not going to be easy to bring audiences to theatre anytime soon. See, we all have apps on our mobile phones and it’s so convenient to watch shows or films without even stepping out of your comfort zone. What else could one ask for in today’s time! So, for me any platform works as long as I get to do something interesting,” he says.

An FTII alumnus, he always wanted to take up performing arts as a career.

“It was during my two and half years course I realised that acting is not at all a child’s play. Also, no tag can get you work. Even after my course, I had to go through the grind of auditions along with ‘fit and not fit’ drill. It was then, I along with my batch mates organised a workshop for all the casting directors and associates at my institute which actually made things simpler for us.”

Arora recently wrapped a film and is all set to get hitched in November this year. “I completed a YRF untitled film and along with that I am working with Raj & DK for web show with Shahid Kapoor. Primarily, I have done comic characters so people think comedy is my strong point but when I did this series The Test Case it did add a different perspective to me as an actor. With good work coming my way I feel I am on the right path,” says the Tevar actor.