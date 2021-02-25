Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Woh Tanu weds Manu wala Aanand Rai: Director thanks fans for the tag as Kangana Ranaut-Madhavan starrer clocks 10 years
Woh Tanu weds Manu wala Aanand Rai: Director thanks fans for the tag as Kangana Ranaut-Madhavan starrer clocks 10 years

It has been 10 years since Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan-starrer Tanu Weds Manu released on the big screen. On the occasion, director Aanand L Rai penned a note of gratitude, thanking fans for his "Woh Tanu weds Manu wala Aanand Rai" identity.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Aanand L Rai marks 10 years of Tanu Weds Manu.

As Tanu Weds Manu clocks a decade of its release, director Aanand L Rai took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note of gratitude. Sharing the poster of the R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut-starrer, the filmmaker said, "Someone said so beautifully...'Nothing of me is original, I am the combined effort of everyone I have ever known' Thank you for giving me my identity Thank you for making me 'Woh Tanu weds Manu wala Aanand Rai' Thankyou."

The director tagged the many people who were a part of the project. R Madhavan took to the comments section and said, "Thank you Aanand .. for giving us all our own little piece of history.. and fondest memories... God bless you bhai." He shared Aanand's post on his Instagram Stories and thanked the director again.

Also Read: Janhvi spotted at airport, here's who features on her mobile cover

Speaking about the milestone with Hindustan Times, Aanand said, "It feels very nice to reach this milestone and I’m thankful that I was allowed to tell this story so honestly and so well. This film is something that gave me my identity in Bollywood, you know. This film brought the honesty through me in the story. It’s a great feeling to be associated with a story like this and to receive so much love from the audience."

"The only thing I remember was that I was feeling very fearless while making the film. I was enjoying a lot, we all were. Nobody not for a single day wondered ki kya yeh picture chalegi? We were having a lot of fun and we had great energy and in our own creative space everyone was contributing. I did feel that something magical was happening," he added.

Tanu Weds Manu was followed by Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. The sequel went on to become a bigger hit with fans enjoying Kangana's double roles.

Aanand has worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Zero and now helms Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar-starrer Atrangi Re.

