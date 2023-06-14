Woman kisses Shah Rukh Khan at Dubai event, upset fans say ‘put her in jail’

Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Tuesday for an event. He took part in a promotional event for a real estate brand that belongs to one of his friends. The actor later met with a few guests, that also included some of his fans. However, it was one overenthusiastic fan that took all the attention. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he's quit smoking, reacts to troll who says 'you really think you're handsome' on Twitter)

What's in the video?

Shah Rukh Khan's fan kissed him on the cheek and later laughed with joy at having done it.

In a video shared on Reddit, Shah Rukh is seen walking into the backstage area with his manager Pooja Dadlani and his bodyguards. A man shaked hands with Shah Rukh and then kisses his hand before giving him a hug. Then, a woman in black dress approaches him and asks, “Can I give you kiss?” Before Shah Rukh could reply, she plants a big kiss on his cheek. Shah Rukh is seen smiling with his eyes closed at her gesture. The woman then moves away and is seen laughing with joy at what she just did.

Reddit reactions

While the woman's day was surely made, many of Reddit found it quite inappropriate. “Jail me daalo ladki ko (Put the girl in jail),” wrote one. “That gossip waali aunty smile after the kiss. So cringe,” wrote another. “Let’s see a middle aged short guy do exactly the same with Madhuri or Sridevi or Kareena and get away with it,” commented a person. “So not cool! What if the roles were reversed? Honestly, that shouldn't even be a consideration... whatever happened to personal space & consent,” said another.

Shah Rukh's love for fans

Shah Rukh is among India's biggest stars and has had his own fair share of good and bad experiences with fans. Recently, he chatted on video call with a terminally ill fan. As per a report by India Today, Shah Rukh surprised her fan in the form a video-call that lasted for over 40 minutes. He even promised to meet her soon and help her financially with the treatment process. The fan's daughter said that Shah Rukh wished for her mother's speedy recovery and said that he would visit her Kolkata home to have a home cooked fish curry but on one condition- that it would have no bones. She said, "SRK will pray for my mother's speedy recovery. He read a 'dua' for her. SRK promised my mum that he would come to my wedding and have fish curry made in her kitchen provided the fish did not have bones."

