Woman tells Vicky Kaushal her mom thinks he is her boyfriend, he says ‘if you get married to someone else…’

Vicky Kaushal came as a guest on Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show along with his Sardar Udham director Shoojit Sircar. While on the show, a woman from the audience told him that her mother believes that he is her boyfriend.

It all started with host Kapil Sharma asking Vicky about Taapsee Pannu calling him ‘marriage material’. “Aap jeb mein sindoor leke ghoomte ho (Do you carry vermilion in your pocket)?” Kapil asked, leaving Vicky in splits.

Kapil also asked the audience to weigh in on what they consider ‘marriage material’. One woman named Anjali shared an incident that led her mother to believe that she is dating Vicky.

Anjali was looking at Vicky’s pictures on her phone. Her mother, who was behind her, ended up seeing the photos too. However, she had no idea that he was an actor.

When Anjali’s mother asked her about the guy, she continued the ruse and said, “Ladka B eTech kiya hua hai, ab acting kar raha hai (He has studied engineering and is acting now).” She added that now, her mother thinks that he is her boyfriend and that she has asked her family not to look for a husband for her.

Hearing the story, Vicky said, “Kal ko aapki shaadi kahin aur ho jayegi, aapki mummy sochti rahegi maine dhokha de diya (If you get married to someone else tomorrow, your mother will think I betrayed you).”

Vicky is rumoured to be in a relationship with Katrina Kaif, although neither has confirmed the news. Recently, it was reported that they got engaged in a roka ceremony but her team said that there was no truth to it.

Vicky will be seen next in Sardar Udham, in which he plays the titular role of the freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

