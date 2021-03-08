Women's Day 2021: Kangana Ranaut dedicates it to her 'favourite women', sister Rangoli Chandel and her mom

Actor Kangana Ranaut had dedicated the International Women's Day to the women in her family. She posted pictures with her sister Rangoli Chandel, her mother and other women in her family to wish all.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Every day is Women’s Day.... sharing some of my favourite moments with my favourite women and wishing everyone a happy women’s day." The pictures were all from family weddings; one of them showed Kangana and Rangoli sharing a laugh together. The picture is from brother Aksht’s wedding in Udaipur last year.

Kangana got nostalgic as her film Queen completed seven years on Sunday. Sharing a picture with director Vikas Behl, she wrote: "Vikas sir wherever we may be with our friendship today but I do believe you played a very significant role in shaping my destiny, I enjoyed every minute of our creative partnership and today when I see #7yearsofqueen trending.... I want to say thanks to you. Thank you so much."

Queen was a significant film in Kangana's life as it catapulted her into the top league. With 2010's Tanu Weds Manu and later, 2014's Queen, Kangana was counted among the top contenders in Bollywood.

During the 2018's MeToo movement in India, Kangana, too, had come out with her story of harassment by Vikas. She had accused him of harassment, saying how he would hold her tight and brag about casual sex. In an interview to India Today, she had said: “Every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he (Bahl) would bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say ‘I love how you smell K’.”

“Even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don’t judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes sickness. He partied every night and shamed me for sleeping early and not being cool enough,” she had continued.

Since the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput last June, she has been on a rampage, attacking a host of big names in Bollywood including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Urmila Matondkar over a host of issues including nepotism. She has fought with Diljit Dosanjh, too, over their differences with regard to the controversial farm bills. She had issues with Twitter as well. Her latest targets have been Taapsee and Anurag, who were in news over Income Tax department's raids against them.