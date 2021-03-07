Kangana Ranaut thanks Queen director Vikas Bahl for role in her career, 3 years after accusing him of improper behaviour

As Queen completed seven years of its release, Kangana Ranaut acknowledged the contribution of director Vikas Bahl to her career. She said that despite where their personal equation may stand, she feels that he ‘played a very significant role’ in getting her to where she is today.

Kangana shared a picture with Vikas and wrote on Twitter, “Vikas sir wherever we may be with our friendship today but I do believe you played a very significant role in shaping my destiny, I enjoyed every minute of our creative partnership and today when I see #7yearsofqueen trending.... I want to say thanks to you. Thank you so much.”

Vikas sir wherever we may be with our friendship today but I do believe you played a very significant role in shaping my destiny, I enjoyed every minute of our creative partnership and today when I see #7yearsofqueen trending.... I want to say thanks to you. Thank you so much 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qu2iBgS2c1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021





In 2018, after a former employee of Phantom Films accused Vikas of sexual harassment, Kangana extended support to her. She opened up about his alleged inappropriate behaviour with her.

“Every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he would bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say ‘I love how you smell K’,” she told India Today. She added that he would brag about having casual sex with someone new every other day, despite being married.

Kangana, who won a National Award for her performance in Queen, wrote in a series of tweets how she signed the film for money, thinking it would never release, but its success changed her life. “After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in Newyork,” she wrote.

Kangana said that she took a screenwriting course in New York and ‘buried all (her) acting ambitions’. She was planning to pursue direction in the US and in fact, even bought a house on the outskirts of Los Angeles, as she ‘did not have the courage to return to India’.

“...Just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema #7yearsofqueen,” she wrote, adding, “Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved was kept away from me for 10 long years, everything came all at ones, it was overwhelming, I truly believe what is ours no one can take away hang in their you will get your due #7yearsofqueen.”

