Kangana Ranaut admits she's having 'bad day of cramps' after lashing out at Taapsee, says she hasn't taken off in 2021
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she hasn't taken a single holiday in 2021, and has worked through her periods.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she hasn't taken a single holiday in 2021. Kangana has been shooting for back-to-back films; after completing work on her action film Dhaakad, she moved onto the patriotic drama, Tejas.
On Saturday, she took to Twitter to announce that she has yet to take a break this year, and shared that she is having a 'bad day of cramps'. Pictures of the actor at a dubbing session for her political biopic Thalaivi were shared online earlier.
She wrote, "Dubbing for #Thalaivi. I haven’t had a single day’s break not even through my periods not a single day off since 2021 started... Not complaining #justsaying" She added, "Yes bad day of cramps today ... but we march on #Thalaivi #womanpower."
Earlier in the day, Kangana attacked actor Taapsee Pannu, who on Saturday broke her silence on the recent income tax raids against her. Addressing Taapsee directly, Kangana wrote, "You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master (Anurag) Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti."
Also read: Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu after I-T raid: 'You will forever be sasti'
Taapsee had earlier made a reference to being called 'sasti (cheap)' by Kangana and her sister, Rangoli Chandel.
The searches targeting Taapsee and Anurag Kashyap are part of a tax evasion probe against the now defunct Phantom Films. The duo returned to shoot their upcoming film, Dobaaraa, on Saturday.
