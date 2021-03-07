IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor nails Centre of Gravity challenge with Mira Rajput, she calls him ‘smooth operator’. Watch video
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took the Centre of Gravity challenge.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took the Centre of Gravity challenge.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor nails Centre of Gravity challenge with Mira Rajput, she calls him ‘smooth operator’. Watch video

  • Shahid Kapoor aced the Centre of Gravity challenge, much to the surprise of his wife Mira Rajput, who called him a 'smooth operator'. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:32 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor took the viral Centre of Gravity challenge with his wife Mira Rajput and absolutely aced it. She took to Instagram to share a video of them taking up the challenge. “Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it,” she wrote in her caption, along with a kiss emoji.

Fans also complimented Shahid for maintaining his balance. “Awww he is forever inspiring,” one wrote. “East or West This Couple Is The Best and SHAHID BHAIYA CAN DOO ANYTHING,” another commented. “Superb, always knew it was possible. Slayed it,” a third wrote.

The Centre of Gravity challenge aims to prove that women, with a lower centre of gravity, can balance better than men. It requires both participants to kneel on all fours and prop their chin up with elbows on the ground. They must then quickly clasp their arms behind their backs. While women usually succeed in remaining stable, many of the men end up hilariously falling to the ground.


Mira’s Instagram posts often feature Shahid. Recently, she answered questions about him during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She revealed that she wins any fights they have. On being asked about his ‘most annoying habit’ and the thing she loves the most about him, she said that he could use some improvement in his texting skills.

Also see: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at Wriddhiman Saha’s son’s birthday party. See photos

“He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying. But by now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him, I love everything about him,” she wrote.

Shahid will be seen next in the sports drama Jersey, which is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film, which is slated to release in theatres on November 5, also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid kapoor mira rajput

Related Stories

Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 40th birthday.
Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 40th birthday.
bollywood

Mira Rajput gives Shahid Kapoor a birthday kiss and a goofy note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • As Shahid Kapoor turns 40, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note for the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015.
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015.
bollywood

Happy birthday Shahid: When Mira ‘whacked’ him minutes before Misha was born

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor said that he was with Mira Rajput in the labour room when she was giving birth to their daughter Misha. Mira 'whacked' Shahid when he got dizzy at one point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took the Centre of Gravity challenge.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took the Centre of Gravity challenge.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor nails Centre of Gravity challenge with Mira Rajput, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor aced the Centre of Gravity challenge, much to the surprise of his wife Mira Rajput, who called him a 'smooth operator'. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce from her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui last year.
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce from her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui last year.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya ready to resolve issues with Shamas Siddiqui

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has reaffirmed her wish to reconcile with the actor in a new interview, adding that she is ready to mend her ties with his brother Shamas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal at the Indian Army camp in Uri.
Vicky Kaushal at the Indian Army camp in Uri.
bollywood

Vicky visits Indian Army base camp in Uri, shares photos from his 'lovely day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal thanked the Indian Army for inviting him to their base camp in Uri to spend the day. He took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a birthday party.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a birthday party.
bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at a party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:51 PM IST
A candid picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating the first birthday of Wriddhiman Saha's son Anvay in Ahmedabad was shared online. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Kapoor has been dating Karan Boolani for several years now.
Rhea Kapoor has been dating Karan Boolani for several years now.
bollywood

Rhea Kapoor showers boyfriend Karan Boolani with kisses in cute photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Rhea Kapoor dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her boyfriend Karan Boolani. She shared pictures of her showering him with kisses. See his reply here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan recently turned older brother.
Taimur Ali Khan recently turned older brother.
bollywood

'Cowboy' Taimur steps out with dad Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was photographed in Mumbai on Sunday. The star kid was seen out with his father Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
bollywood

Inside Ibramin Ali Khan's birthday bash with Saif, Sara calls them 'carbon copy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures from brother Ibrahim's birthday party. More pictures were shared by one of Ibrahim's friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Anupam’s birthday ‘pawri’: Watch actor dancing with his 'best friends'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Anupam Kher, who turned a year older on Sunday, shared a video from his birthday 'pawri' with his 'best friends'. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Vidya recalls parents' first reaction to Dirty Picture: 'Dad clapped, mom cried'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Actor Vidya Balan has recalled feeling worried about how her family would react to The Dirty Picture. She revealed her mother and father's immediate reaction to the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle uses cute pic of Nitara to give important message about Covid-19 safety

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna, using an adorable photo of daughter Nitara kissing a puppy, urged everyone to wear their masks correctly instead of using them as 'chin straps'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Janhvi celebrates birthday on Good Luck Jerry sets, gets cake smeared on face

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday, with the team of Good Luck Jerry. See inside pictures and videos from the celebrations here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo on her Instagram.
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo on her Instagram.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt leaves Katrina Kaif lovestruck with her 'fruity' photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is ready for summer and her latest Instagram post is a proof of it. Alia was seen soaking up the sun, leaving Katrina Kaif impressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Setu wihh star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.
Ram Setu wihh star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.
bollywood

Akshay shares pic from Ram Setu prep with Jacqueline, Nushrratt Bharuccha

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Akshay Kumar shares a picture from the script-reading session of Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Baruccha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, sister-in-law Saba share mutual love on Instagram, see picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, reciprocated the love that was showered on her by his sister, Saba.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
bollywood

When Kangana Ranaut claimed credit for iconic scenes in Queen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut once claimed credit for some iconic scenes in Queen, and said that she did not expect much from the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP