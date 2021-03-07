Shahid Kapoor nails Centre of Gravity challenge with Mira Rajput, she calls him ‘smooth operator’. Watch video
- Shahid Kapoor aced the Centre of Gravity challenge, much to the surprise of his wife Mira Rajput, who called him a 'smooth operator'. Watch the video here.
Shahid Kapoor took the viral Centre of Gravity challenge with his wife Mira Rajput and absolutely aced it. She took to Instagram to share a video of them taking up the challenge. “Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it,” she wrote in her caption, along with a kiss emoji.
Fans also complimented Shahid for maintaining his balance. “Awww he is forever inspiring,” one wrote. “East or West This Couple Is The Best and SHAHID BHAIYA CAN DOO ANYTHING,” another commented. “Superb, always knew it was possible. Slayed it,” a third wrote.
The Centre of Gravity challenge aims to prove that women, with a lower centre of gravity, can balance better than men. It requires both participants to kneel on all fours and prop their chin up with elbows on the ground. They must then quickly clasp their arms behind their backs. While women usually succeed in remaining stable, many of the men end up hilariously falling to the ground.
Mira’s Instagram posts often feature Shahid. Recently, she answered questions about him during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She revealed that she wins any fights they have. On being asked about his ‘most annoying habit’ and the thing she loves the most about him, she said that he could use some improvement in his texting skills.
“He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying. But by now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him, I love everything about him,” she wrote.
Shahid will be seen next in the sports drama Jersey, which is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film, which is slated to release in theatres on November 5, also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.
