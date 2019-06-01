Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli on Vikas Bahl being cleared of MeToo charges: ‘Tum logon ka hisab hoga’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has reacted to reports of filmmaker Vikas Bahl being cleared of sexual harassment charges that were levelled against him last year. Vikas and Kangana worked together in the actor’s first breakthrough film, Queen, that also won two National Film Awards in 2014 - one for the film and one for Kangana.

Sharing a link to a report about the latest development, Rangoli tweeted, “Alok Nath ke baad Vikas Bahl gets clean chit, whereas girls will be shamed all their lives for raising their voices, Bollywood scum land on this earth remember jaise woh film piti thi yeh bhi pitegi....tum logon ka hisab hoga, there is a world beyond this world, where a woman’s cry isn’t unheard ...”

Alok Nath ke baad Vikas Bahl gets clean chit, whereas girls will be shamed all their lives for raising their voices, Bollywood scum land on this earth remember jaise woh film piti thi yeh bhi pitegi....(contd) https://t.co/2eZiddaRNO — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 1, 2019

(Contd)...tum logon ka hisab hoga, there is a world beyond this world, where a woman’s cry isn’t unheard ...🙏" — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 1, 2019

Reliance Entertainment has cleared Vikas of sexual misconduct charges after an internal enquiry was conducted by the internal complaints committee. Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment was quoted in as saying: “Yes, it is that the internal complaints committee report has exonerated Vikas Bahl. With the committee clearing Vikas, we don’t have a choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30.”

A Phantom Film employee had accused Bahl of sexual harassment in 2015 and she wrote about the incident in Huffington Post last year when the MeToo movement hit India, encouraging women to share personal stories of sexual harassment at work place.

Following the article, Kangana extended support to the complainant and said the director had also harassed her on the sets of Queen. “Every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he (Bahl) would bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say ‘I love how you smell K’. Even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don’t judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes sickness. He partied every night and shamed me for sleeping early and not being cool enough,” she had said in an interview.

