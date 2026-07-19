World Cup final 2026 will be a competition between Spanish Coach and Argentinian Coach, predicts Amitabh Bachchan

The FIFA World Cup final has set the stage for a fascinating battle between Lionel Messi's Argentina and a fearless young Spain side chasing history at MetLife Stadium. At 39, Messi is preparing for the third World Cup final of his remarkable career and remains Argentina's biggest match-winner. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has now shared his excitement for the final match on his Tumblr account.

What Amitabh said about WC final

Luis de la Fuente (left) is the coach for Spain, while Argentina's head coach for the FIFA World Cup is Lionel Scaloni (right).

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In a post, he wrote, “When you reach the stage of the ending of the Championships and there are just 4 teams left to compete with each other .. it is difficult to make predictions... predictions follow your love and following of your favourite. But the fact to me seems that at this stage we are dealing with 44 players .. semi final to final .. 11 each team ..And each player at this stage of competition is a SUPER STAR .. !! You cannot change their standing as a player .. BUT .. the need is, how to manage them.. and this where the Coach, Manager comes in... so for the FINAL on Sunday late night early Monday morning IST 12:30 am , it shall be a competition between the Spanish Coach and the Argentinian Coach.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “How they plan the game will be the decider ..they will plan .. the players have to execute... plans of one Coach can and is quite obvious , will be seen through by the other and plan accordingly... most interesting situation. In the last 3 mins of the Eng v Argentina game the Arg coach replaced a player with a Striker .. to attack .. rather than send a defender to defend a draw and then play overtime and hope to get victory... but it was a brilliant move ... risky, but gutsy and the result proved it.” More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “How they plan the game will be the decider ..they will plan .. the players have to execute... plans of one Coach can and is quite obvious , will be seen through by the other and plan accordingly... most interesting situation. In the last 3 mins of the Eng v Argentina game the Arg coach replaced a player with a Striker .. to attack .. rather than send a defender to defend a draw and then play overtime and hope to get victory... but it was a brilliant move ... risky, but gutsy and the result proved it.” More details {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, FIFA has reportedly informed the Spanish and Argentinian football federations that the halftime in the 2026 World Cup final won't exceed 17 minutes. According to reports, the halftime interval in the final is set to last for 17 minutes, just two minutes longer than its usual duration. The halftime show will be led by Shakira, Justin Bieber, Madonna and popular K-pop band BTS. It will also have performances by Burna Boy, renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.

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The halftime spectacle will also support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is an initiative designed to raise more than 100 million USD to expand access to football and education for children.