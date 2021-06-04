World Environment Day | The Green factor of showbiz: Going the sustainable day on set

The entertainment industry has adapted well to the changing times amid the Covid-19 crisis — from adhering to social distancing, regular testing, use of personal protective equipment to creating controlled bio-bubble work environments. But does it come at the cost of our environment?

The answer doesn’t lie in a simple yes or no, instead comes with layers of complexities. However, there are some steps, which are yielding a positive impact on the environment.

“Whilst ensuring everyone’s safety, we can’t ignore the environmental impact that improper disposal of these kits can cause,” says producer and environmental activist Pragya Kapoor, adding, “Resonant to our responsibility, during the shoot of our recently completed film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, we took a number of measures to minimise our footprint, part of which was converting used PPE and safety gear into eco-bricks.”

Currently shooting for Ranju Ki Betiyaan out of Mumbai, actor Roopal Tyagi reveals, “Since we’re living at a resort, we managed to bring our own mugs and spoons to set instead of using disposable plastic stuff. We also prefer a handkerchief instead of using tissues in excess. Our unit regularly recycles water bottles and uses paper bags.”

Listing out some of the steps he’s taking for his shows, producer Amir Jaffar of shows Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua, tells us, “We’ve stopped using plastic bottles or plates, and reduced use of PPE kits. We give reusable masks to the crew. These steps have also turned out to be financially viable.”

Producer Binaiferr Kohli worries that all the waste is pressing the Earth so much, hence, she’s doing whatever is possible “from using reusable masks to having a proper disposal way. But what else can we do? We have to look at the health and safety of our crew while working first.”

While JD Majethia, Chairman, TV division of IFTPC, also producer of the on-air show Wagle Ki Duniya, agrees with Kohli to some extent, he adds it doesn’t mean they’re ignoring the environment in the race to create new content.

“Honestly, we haven’t focused much on the aspect of waste disposal because sab log virus se bachne mein lag gaye, and saving life is more important. But, we ensure we pay extra attention to create content for environmental awareness,” says Majethia, who uses reusable gears, and avoids use of shields to keep the waste metre low.

Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, who explores environmental issues, points out that “waste management is going to be a bigger challenge in the future”.

According to the recent data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the quantity of Covid-19 related biomedical waste generated during May, 2021 was about 203 tons per day (TPD), with Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi leading the charts.

So, there’s no denying that the pandemic-era comes with a huge baggage of waste, a grave danger to the environment. And the industry is trying to hold on to all the gains of the times with sustainability, but there’s space to stretch and do more.

“A lot of people look up to these actors and show makers, and take inspiration and follow them. So, it’s not just a question of what they need to do, but what they need to demonstrate — and that’s in the long term interest of preservation of the planet,” expresses environmentalist Sumaira Abdulali.

Actor Viraf Patel is glad that there’s a “renewed focus and awareness about the environment”, which will swing things in the right direction. “Some of us may put the ability to be safe before sustainability, but that’s mostly out of lack of awareness or means. The opportunity exists for us as individuals to disconnect sustainability from privilege through kindness and education,” he reasons.

Here, BN Tiwari, President of FWICE (Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees), accepts the loophole in the working of the industry, and calls for a separate board or a department to look into the environmental concerns.

“Recently, we got some complaints from Goa about waste being left behind by some film crew. The problem is big, which we’ve neglected. The waste is rising at an alarming speed, and to cut its impact, we need to have a separate department with thorough knowledge to look into it,” he stresses.